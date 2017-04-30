Nation & World

April 30, 2017 6:58 AM

Bottas beats Vettel for 1st F1 win in Russia

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports Writer
SOCHI, Russia

Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen took third in the second Ferrari, 10.3 seconds further back.

"Took quite a while, more than 80 races," said Bottas, who had his debut with Williams in 2013. "Worth the wait."

Vettel was left fuming after his hopes of passing Bottas on the last lap were dashed by having to lap the Williams of Felipe Massa. "What was that?" Vettel asked over the team radio in apparent frustration that Massa hadn't moved out of his way swiftly enough.

Vettel's second place meant the German extended his standings lead to 13 points over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed fifth, ahead of the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon. Eighth went to Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, with Massa and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz claiming the final points.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more

John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 3:18

John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more
Evidence of climate change altering river flow published 1:21

Evidence of climate change altering river flow published
TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs 2:46

TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs

View More Video

Nation & World Videos