May 01, 2017 2:25 AM

3 women arrested in ongoing UK counterterror investigation

The Associated Press
LONDON

British police have arrested three women as part of a continuing counterterrorism investigation that included a raid last week.

Police said that three women were arrested Monday morning on suspicion of planning attacks. Two are 18 and one is 19. They are being questioned at a police station outside London.

Police say the arrests are part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation related to a series of arrests that began Thursday when police stormed a house in northwest London.

One woman who was shot during that raid was arrested after she was discharged from a hospital.

So far, a total of 10 people have been arrested as part of the investigation. None have yet been charged or identified.

