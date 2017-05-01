Nation & World

May 01, 2017 11:16 PM

Egypt Interior Ministry: Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Cairo

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt's Interior Ministry says gunmen have attacked a police patrol in Cairo, killing three policemen and wounding five others before fleeing the scene.

The ministry says the attack took place late on Monday night in the neighborhood of Nasr City, when gunmen in two cars approached the patrol and opened fire at the policemen, killing three of them. The statement says two of the victims had the rank of captain.

The ministry also says the patrol exchanged fire with the attackers but did not say if any of them were wounded. An investigation is underway.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Apart from Islamic State group, the shadowy Hasm, or "Decisiveness," which the government suspects is linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, has carried out similar assault.

