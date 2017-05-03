Nation & World

May 03, 2017 1:08 AM

Trump seeks steps from Abbas to promote peace with Israel

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will seek a series of actions from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in a White House meeting that U.S. officials believe could lead to a resumption of long-stalled peace talks with Israel.

Officials familiar with planning for Wednesday's session at the White House say the steps include the Palestinians ending anti-Israel rhetoric, incitement of violence and payments to the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails. The meeting is the first face-to-face for Trump and Abbas.

The officials say Trump will use the meeting to recommit the U.S. to helping the Palestinians improve economic conditions. The officials weren't authorized to publicly preview the talks and demanded anonymity.

They say Trump will reiterate his belief that Israeli settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians doesn't advance peace prospects.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos