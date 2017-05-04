India troops block Kashmir villages amid massive rebel hunt

Thousands of Indian security forces cordoned off at least two dozen villages in southern Kashmir on Thursday while they hunted for separatist militants believed to be hiding in the area.
Police said the operation, launched after a spate of rebel attacks and anti-India protests, was unprecedented in size in recent years in the disputed Himalayan territory.
Indian soldiers, paramilitary forces and police were searching house-to-house for militants believed hiding in the Shopian area, known for its vast apple orchards. Helicopters hovered over the villages while ground forces stood guard at village entry points.
Police said some residents resisted the search, and clashes erupted in at least two villages. Villagers expressed surprise as soldiers directed people to assemble in central areas.
"We don't know what is going on," said Mohammed Subhan Mir, head of Darazpora village. "There are soldiers all around us, moving everywhere as if it is war."
Shopian has emerged as a militant hotbed in the past year since Indian forces killed a popular rebel leader. The rebel's death triggered a massive surge in anti-India protests in the mostly Muslim region, and police say dozens of young people from Shopian have joined rebel ranks.
Comments