Beckham has 2 homers, drives in 4, Rays beat Marlins 5-1

Tim Beckham homered twice in a game for the second time in eight days, driving in four runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Thursday night.
Matt Andriese (2-1) scattered five hits, walked three and struck out eight over seven innings to match his longest outing this season. Dee Gordon hit a run-scoring single off Chih-Wei Hu in the ninth before Alex Colome got the final out for his eighth save.
The Rays won three of four games to take the Citrus Series between the intrastate rivals, winning twice before small crowds in Miami before returning home to mostly-empty Tropicana Field on Wednesday and Thursday. Attendance was announced as 10,118 for the series finale.
Beckham had a pair of two-out, two-run homers, the only hits off Dan Straily (1-2) through four innings. Kevin Kiermaier added a RBI single off Nick Wittgren's glove to make it 5-0 in the sixth.
Straily, who gave up a leadoff double to Evan Longoria in the fifth, allowed four runs and three hits in five innings. Two of his five walks preceded Beckham's home runs.
Beckham had the first multi-homer game of his career April 26 at Baltimore. The first overall pick in the 2008 amateur draft is batting .338 with two doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 17 games.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: Gordon was back in the lineup after having the previous night off.
Rays: C Wilson Ramos, coming back from right knee surgery, has been cleared for limited catching drills. ... RHP Erasmo Ramirez was placed on the paternity list and Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham.
UP NEXT
Marlins: RHP Tom Koehler (1-1) takes the hill Friday night against New York Mets RHP Rafael Montero (0-2). Miami was won five of seven in the season series.
Rays: RHP Chris Archer (2-1) faces Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (2-2) Friday night. Manager Kevin Cash said he doesn't anticipate any carry-over from last Sunday when Jose Bautista glared at the mound after Archer threw behind him in the first inning. Archer said the pitch got away from him.
Comments