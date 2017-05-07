Nation & World

May 07, 2017 5:41 AM

Quick guide: How the French presidential election works

The Associated Press
PARIS

A quick guide to the logistics of the winner-takes-all final round of voting Sunday that will elect France's new president:

___

THE RUNOFF ELECTION: Just two candidates: Emmanuel Macron, 39, a pro-business, pro-European Union centrist; Marine Le Pen, 48, an anti-EU "French-first" far-right nationalist.

They qualified for the presidential runoff as the top two vote-winners from a field of 11 candidates in the first-round ballot on April 23. On Sunday, they start afresh, with only their votes in the second round counted. The winner is elected to a five-year term.

___

VOTERS: 47 million people are eligible.

___

POLLING: About 70,000 polling stations around France open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Sunday, for a maximum of 12 hours. Voting in French overseas territories starts Saturday.

___

RESULTS: Partial results and polling agency projections expected from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) Sunday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos