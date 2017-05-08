Nation & World

May 08, 2017 1:13 AM

Georgia sheriff arrested on indecency, obstruction charges

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Authorities say a Georgia sheriff has been arrested after he exposed himself in an Atlanta park.

Media outlets report that DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested on charges of public indecency and obstruction Saturday night.

A police officer said he spotted Mann exposing himself in a section of Piedmont Park "known for sexual acts after dark." When the officer approached Mann, he fled on foot for about a quarter of a mile and then surrendered. Police say they found condoms in Mann's pocket.

Mann told WSB-TV that the arrest was a misunderstanding and that he would clear his name.

Mann was re-elected as DeKalb sheriff in 2016, two years after winning a special election to replace Thomas Brown, who resigned to run for Congress in 2014.

