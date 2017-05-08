California may end ban on communists in government jobs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:43 Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a communist. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach. California Channel