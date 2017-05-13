Nation & World

May 13, 2017 6:03 AM

Bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 23 people

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities say at least 23 people have died and 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 15 meters (50 feet) down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road.

Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.

Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a road bend as it was traveling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.

Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the accident is unclear, pending investigation.

Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos