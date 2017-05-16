Trump defends sharing terrorism 'facts' with Russians

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 2:02 Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:43 Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

