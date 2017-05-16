Nation & World

May 16, 2017 2:52 AM

Ivory Coast defense minister says deal reached with soldiers

The Associated Press
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's defense minister says an agreement has been reached with the soldiers who have taken to the streets in protest in the country's largest cities.

In a statement carried on Ivorian television, Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi urged soldiers "to free up the roads, to go back to their barracks and to keep the peace."

The soldiers are part of a group who had launched a mutiny back in January seeking to improve their compensation and living conditions. When a group apologized to the president and the head of the army on national television last week, dissatisfied soldiers took the streets.

The brief statement released late Monday night did not contain details of the agreement.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos