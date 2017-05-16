Nation & World

Denmark arrests man wanted by Rwanda in 1994 probe

Danish authorities say that a Danish national has been arrested upon an extradition request from Rwanda where he's suspected of committing crimes against humanity in 1994.

Prosecutor Martin Stassen says the 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in a massacre in a church and at a university where more than 1,000 people were killed.

Stassen said after "a very thorough investigation, it is (our) opinion that there is a basis for his extradition."

He said the man, who wasn't identified, moved to Denmark in 2001 and got Danish citizenship 2014. Stassen added Denmark extradited four years ago a man from Rwanda where he is being tried.

More than 500,000 were killed in the genocide by Hutu extremists against the Tutsi minority and Hutu moderates in 1994.

