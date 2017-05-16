The Latest: Man wounded in police shooting files $6M suit

Isa Mujahid, center, of CTCORE-Organize Now!, speaks during a news conference at the Legislative Office Building, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Beside him are David McGuire, left, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, and state Rep. Robyn Porter, right, of New Haven. The group urged the legislature to pass a bill aimed at improving investigations of shootings involving police after an officer shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car in Bridgeport last week. Dave Collins AP Photo