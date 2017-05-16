Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby enters the courtroom Monday, May 15, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla., for her manslaughter trial in the shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby said Monday that a training video of an officer being fatally shot during a traffic stop ran through her mind last September when she encountered 40-year-old Crutcher, whose SUV had stalled in the middle of a street.
Nation & World

May 16, 2017 10:13 PM

Jury to hear closing arguments in Oklahoma officer's trial

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Jurors are to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Prosecutors have said Shelby overreacted because Crutcher wasn't being combative and had his hands raised high.

Shelby's attorneys have said Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down during a two-minute period before police cameras recorded the shooting.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she's convicted.

Shelby testified Monday that she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching inside his stalled SUV for a gun. He didn't have one on him or in the vehicle.

  Comments  

