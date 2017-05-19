Colorado governor pardons felon to stave off deportation

Jasmine Lima-Marin stands at a podium as she addresses the media during a news conference on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Denver. Lima-Marin's husband, who came to the United States from Cuba as a baby during the Mariel boat lift in 1980, faces deportation. She says she's hopeful that he won't be deported but adds that she and the couple's two children would follow him there if he is. P. Solomon Banda AP Photo