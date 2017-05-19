This undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol shows Makai Bangoura. California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Bangoura, a 1-year-old boy, who police say was kidnapped from San Francisco and traveling with Jason Lam, a possibly suicidal man.
Nation & World

May 19, 2017

Amber Alert issued for boy with possibly suicidal man

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy police say was kidnapped from San Francisco and traveling with a possibly suicidal man.

The California Highway Patrol said Friday that the boy, Makai Bangoura, is about 3 feet tall (nearly 1 meter) and weighs 40 lbs (18 kilograms). He is African-American, has brown eyes and brown hair and was abducted May 12.

The CHP says the suspect, 30-year-old Jason Lam, "may be suicidal" and should not be approached without law enforcement help. He's an Asian male and was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with the license plate 5SEY238. He is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 145 lbs.

No other details were immediately available.

The San Francisco district attorney's office plans a 4 p.m. press conference.

