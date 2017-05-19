Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

The family of a black 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer
A Franklin County grand jury was considering whether Officer Bryan Mason should be charged criminally in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband during a foot pursuit.
Attorney Sean Walton issued a statement on behalf Tyre's family after Friday's grand jury's decision saying they were dissatisfied with how the city, police and prosecutors handled the investigation.
Prosecutor Ron O'Brien issued a statement on the grand jury process, but had no opinion on the decision.
