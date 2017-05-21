President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Kuwait's Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh.
May 21, 2017 9:04 PM

With hopes for peace uncertain, Trump to visit Israel

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE PACE Associated Press
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump has declared in the past that finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought."

And now he will make his first visit to Israel full of promises but with few concrete ideas of solving the problem that has vexed presidents for decades.

Trump, fresh off two days in Saudi Arabia, will journey to Jerusalem on Monday and his stay will include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump also planned to visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and the Western Wall, an important Jewish holy site.

Despite the president's claim, White House aides have tried to play down expectations for significant progress on the peace process during Trump's stop.

