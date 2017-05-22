Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies after bicycle crash

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Honda MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden holds up his hand during an official pre-race press conference ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, Australia. Four days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle, American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remains in "extremely serious" condition in an Italian hospital, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo