Sick dog to reunite with family 2 years after disappearing

This photo taken May 16, 2017, shows Cali getting some affection from Anita Stout at the Broken Promises Animal Sanctuary in Howell Township, N.J. The dog went missing from a NY family two years ago and showed up emaciated and bleeding two months ago in South Jersey. The sanctuary has been nursing her back to health and found her family, now living in North Carolina. The Asbury Park Press via AP Thomas P. Costello