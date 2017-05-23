Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooting memorial

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2015, file photo, flowers, teddy bears and inspirational posters line a room at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The items were left at the scene of the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting in Tucson that left several dead and over a dozen wounded. Survivors of the Tucson mass shooting that left former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords severely wounded are pleading with the public to help pay for a long-planned memorial after state funding fell through during this year's Legislative session. Astrid Galvan, File AP Photo