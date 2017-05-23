Nation & World

May 23, 2017 4:26 AM

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches early Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and mid-Atlanta regions.

The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.

In south Georgia, the weather service says there is a threat of tornadoes on Tuesday.

