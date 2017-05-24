1 killed, dozens injured in caste violence in northern India

An Indian Dalit man Mauasi Ram , 55, who was attacked by a group of people while returning from a rally, recovers at a government hospital in Meerut, about 65 kilometers from New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Police rushed forces to a north Indian town on Wednesday and arrested dozens of people to stop clashes that erupted when upper caste Hindus fired on Dalits belonging to the lowest rung of India's caste hierarchy. Police officer Aditya Mishra said the Dalits were attacked while they were returning from a rally led by their leader Mayawati in Saharanpur, a town in Uttar Pradesh state. Manish Swarup AP Photo