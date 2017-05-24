Nation & World

Georgia firefighter dies after weekend accident on job

MONTEZUMA, Ga.

A firefighter in Georgia has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury from an accident on the job.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2rgsPy9 ) 29-year-old Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank died on Tuesday. He suffered a skull fracture on Saturday, after being hit in the head by a metal coupling as a fire hose snagged on a truck at a house fire in Montezuma, about 50 miles (80 kilometers)southwest of Macon.

He was taken to a hospital, and a CT scan conducted Monday showed he had suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain.

Plank was been with the fire department for 10 years and was a father of five children.

