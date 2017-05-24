Manning's conditions of confinement lawsuit dismissed

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning shows a portrait of her that she posted on her Instagram account on Thursday, May 18, 2017. A lawsuit brought by Manning over the conditions of her confinement has been dismissed. Manning, the Army soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, was released May 17 from lockup at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth after President Barack Obama commuted her sentence before leaving office. Courtesy of Chelsea Manning via AP Tim Travers Hawkins