Mugabe's daughter named to Zimbabwe censorship board

FILE -- In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 file photo Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe talks to his daughter Bona as he marks his 93rd birthday at his offices in Harare. Twenty-seven-year-old Bona Mugabe has been appointed to the country's censorship board and she will now be part of an agency that polices what Zimbabweans can watch on their televisions or in public. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo