Nation & World

May 25, 2017 12:01 PM

Nova, Frazier lead Pirates to 9-4 win over Braves

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Ivan Nova pitched into the ninth inning, Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates pounded Bartolo Colon for a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

The Pirates split the four-game series at SunTrust Park after losing the first two contests. This one was easy after Pittsburgh put up five runs in the third inning, capped by Frazier's third homer this season.

Nova (5-3) threw 100 pitches in 8 1/3 innings, giving up three hits in the ninth and missing out on becoming the first pitcher in the big leagues with three complete games this season. It was the first time in three career starts against Atlanta that he has surrendered an earned run.

Colon (2-5) had another tough outing. One day after his 44th birthday, he allowed seven runs and 10 hits in a five-inning stint, raising his ERA to 6.96.

  Comments  

