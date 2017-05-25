Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Daniel Robertson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Daniel Robertson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun slides into second base with a double ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Daniel Robertson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP Photo

Nation & World

May 25, 2017 1:23 PM

Andriese, Rasmus help Rays beat Angels 4-0

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Matt Andriese allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays salvaged a split of a four-game series with Los Angeles by beating the Angels 4-0 on Thursday.

Andriese (5-1) improved to 4-0 over his last five starts, holding the Angels to 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Los Angeles threatened in five innings against the right-hander.

Rasmus had a pair of key two-out hits with the bases loaded: a two-run single in the first and a fifth-inning double that made it 4-0.

Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 0:43

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes
Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak 1:11

Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak
Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut 1:05

Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut

View More Video

Nation & World Videos