1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in Asia

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, a Shariah law official whips one of two men convicted of gay sex during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province Indonesia. The public caning of a gay couple for consensual sex in Aceh, a remote Indonesian province that practices Shariah law. More than a thousand people packed a mosque courtyard Tuesday to witness the caning. Heri Juanda, File AP Photo