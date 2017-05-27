Philippines says militants shot dead at least 16 civilians

Displaced Marawi city residents rest on tarpaulin and corrugated boxes at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township, near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur province Sunday, May 28, 2017 in southern Philippines. Tens of thousands of residents are now housed in different evacuation centers as government troops fight to wrest control of the southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group. Bullit Marquez AP Photo