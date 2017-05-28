To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony Pause 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 3:39 What is autism? 1:17 Gray Middle School bonsai club uprooted by vandals 1:02 Watch: Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A hurdles queen, wins two state titles 0:53 Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 1:25 Students target president's office for protest at The Evergreen State College 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about. Department of Defense

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about. Department of Defense