Iraq paramilitaries move on key town near Syrian border

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, smoke rises during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Iraqi special forces in the industrial area of west Mosul, Iraq. In Mosul, Iraqi forces are steadily closing in on remaining pockets of territory held by IS, but unlike past urban battles against them in Iraq, the militants still hunkered down in the city are mounting a stiff resistance, and the more the battle stretches out, the greater the risk for civilians remaining behind. Maya Alleruzzo, File AP Photo