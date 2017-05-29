Bangladesh ready with evacuation plans as cyclone nears

A boat carries people from a ship to shore, before the expected landfall of tropical storm Mora in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Monday, May 29, 2017. Bangladesh is bracing for its first cyclone of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up for people who may need to evacuate as the storm approaches the low-lying delta nation. Officials expect at least 15 districts, including Cox's Bazar and Chittagong, to be inundated by the storm surge. AP Photo)