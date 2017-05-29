Nation & World

May 29, 2017 9:24 AM

Macedonia's PM-designate sends cabinet picks to parliament

The Associated Press
SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev has submitted his new coalition cabinet and governing program to parliament for approval, almost six months after an inconclusive general election.

The left-wing former opposition leader proposed a 26-member cabinet Monday made up of members of his Social Democratic Union and two small ethnic Albanian parties.

Macedonia has been governed by a caretaker cabinet since January 2016.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party placed first in December's election, but without winning a governing majority. It holds 51 of parliament's 120 seats.

Zaev's coalition controls 62 seats.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, with a confidence vote on the proposed government expected by midnight Wednesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos