A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor salvages belongings at a destroyed house in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Nation & World

May 29, 2017 11:57 PM

Indian divers to join Sri Lanka flood rescue as toll climbs

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

The Indian navy is sending divers and medical teams to Sri Lanka to help rescue people marooned by severe flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 183 people.

The death toll is expected to rise, with more than 100 people still missing since rain-triggered floods and mudslides swamped southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation on Friday.

Many of the hundreds of thousands asked to evacuate over the weekend had returned home by Tuesday to begin clearing debris and mud from their waterlogged homes.

But more than 80,000 people were still in relief camps because their homes had been completely destroyed or were located in areas still unreachable.

