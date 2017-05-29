Indian divers to join Sri Lanka flood rescue as toll climbs

Sri Lankan army soldiers carry the body of a victim of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor salvages belongings at a destroyed house in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan soldiers help with rescue work at the site of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan soldiers dig earth during rescue efforts in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Helicopters searched for people marooned four days after rain-triggered floods and mudslides inundated Sri Lankan neighborhoods and killed more than 100 people.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor stands by the damage caused in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Mudslide survivor Shirani Mallika grieves over the loss of her relatives in a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Mudslide survivors stand by the site of the accident in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan soldiers dig earth during rescue efforts in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Bharatha Mallawarachi
AP Photo
Mud and slush cover the slope at the site of a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor sits watching military rescue work at the site of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathgala Hill known for its gems and precious stones came crashing down last Thursday covering eight houses with their 18 inhabitants. Soldiers have recovered more than a dozen dead bodies on Monday.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
