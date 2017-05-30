In this May 18, 2017, photo, Oregon Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, left, speaks with her legislative aide, Audrey Mechling, in Alonso's office in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Alonso is Oregon Legislature's first Latina immigrant lawmaker.
In this May 18, 2017, photo, Oregon Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, left, speaks with her legislative aide, Audrey Mechling, in Alonso's office in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Alonso is Oregon Legislature's first Latina immigrant lawmaker. Andrew Selsky AP Photo
In this May 18, 2017, photo, Oregon Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, left, speaks with her legislative aide, Audrey Mechling, in Alonso's office in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Alonso is Oregon Legislature's first Latina immigrant lawmaker. Andrew Selsky AP Photo

Nation & World

May 30, 2017 12:38 AM

Oregon's first immigrant Latina lawmaker makes an impact

By ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press
WOODBURN, Ore.

Teresa Alonso Leon, one of the first people brought to the U.S. illegally to become a lawmaker in America, has been making an impact as the first Latina immigrant member of the Oregon Legislature.

Since being sworn in in January, Alonso, a Democrat and former Woodburn City Council member, has sponsored bills that would force Oregon's public universities and community colleges to promote inclusiveness and diversity, and prohibit state agencies from contracting with companies that don't prevent sexual harassment and discrimination.

Speaker of the House Tina Kotek says Alonso's ascendancy comes at a key moment. Kotek says having Alonso in the Oregon House allows her to give voice to those Oregonians who have been particularly impacted by Washington's toughened immigration enforcement.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos