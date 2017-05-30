Miss. teen: He 'loved me enough to take some bullets for me'

In this undated photo provided by Tiffany Blackwell her son Jordan Blackwell poses for a photo. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in rural Mississippi, killing several people including Jordan Blackwell.
Tiffany Blackwell via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Shayla Edwards her son Austin Edwards poses for a photo in Brookhaven, Miss. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in rural Mississippi, killing several people including Austin Edwards.
Shayla Edwards via AP)
In this image made from a video, crime scene tape lies in front of a home on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss., where a man allegedly shot and killed a teen and an 11-year-old, part of a house-to-house shooting rampage late Saturday night.
Joshua Replogle
AP Photo
In this image made from a video, Shayla Edwards, center, and other family members of the shooting victims hold hands and pray on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss. Edwards' son Austin Edwards, 11, was murdered over the weekend.
Joshua Replogle
AP Photo
In this is a Spring 2014 photo Brookhaven Police officer William Durr poses for a photo next to his police car in Brookhaven, Miss. Durr, a deputy sheriff of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, was killed Saturday, May 27, 2017, as he reported to a domestic dispute in Bogue Chitto, a small community near Brookhaven. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage in rural Mississippi, killing several people including his mother-in-law and Durr.
The Daily Leader via AP
Rhonda Dunaway
Investigators stand outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were fatally shot during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Vincent Mitchell reflects on his escape and the deaths of family members Sunday, May 28, 2017, outside his Bogue Chitto, Miss., home. A man was arrested Sunday in a house-to-house shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy. "I'm devastated. It don't seem like it's real," Mitchell said.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Vehicles are parked outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were fatally killed during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
A Lincoln County Sheriff's vehicle and evidence tape block a street Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss., where several people were fatally shot Saturday evening. A man was arrested Sunday in the house-to-house shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Investigators stand outside a Brookhaven, Miss., home Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were killed during shootings Saturday at multiple locations in rural Lincoln County.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Officers arrest suspect Willie Corey Godbolt on Sunday, May 28, 2017, following several fatal shootings Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss., officials said.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Therese Apel
An investigator enters a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were fatally killed during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead at multiple locations, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Investigators work outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were fatally killed during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Officials remove a body from this Brookhaven, Miss., residence, Sunday, May 28, 2017. A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children was arrested Sunday in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left several people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
A vehicle is parked outside a home in Brookhaven, Miss., Sunday, May 28, 2017, where two people were killed on Saturday. A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife and her family over his children was arrested Sunday in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left several people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
An investigator removes suitcases Sunday, May 28, 2017, for family members out of a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house where several women and a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy were gunned down Saturday. A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children was arrested Sunday in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left several people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
People embrace Sunday, May 28, 2017, outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house where several people were fatally shot during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Christianna May-Kelly, center, is supported by family members as she cries after answering reporters questions outside her parents' home in Brookhaven, Miss., Sunday, May 28, 2017. May-Kelly said her parents and mother were among the people gunned down during a shooting in rural Mississippi Saturday night.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Christianna May-Kelly, center right, is supported by family members as she answers a reporter's questions outside her parents' home in Brookhaven, Miss., Sunday, May 28, 2017. May-Kelly said her parents were among the people gunned down during a shooting in rural Mississippi Saturday night.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
