10 Things to Know for Today

Manuel Noriega, who was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989, died late Monday at age 83. While in power, Noriega ordered the deaths of those who opposed him and had a complicated relationship with the United States. Alexa Ard McClatchy

