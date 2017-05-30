South Sudan soldiers face trial for deadly hotel rampage

The judges sit in the courtroom during the trial of South Sudanese soldiers accused of an attack during the country's civil war, in the capital Juba, South Sudan Tuesday May 30, 2017. South Sudanese soldiers accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers during the country's civil war are facing trial almost a year later. Twelve of the 20 soldiers accused of rape, torture, killing and looting during the attack on the Terrain hotel compound were in court Tuesday. The trial is a test of South Sudan's ability to hold its soldiers accountable. Bullen Chol AP Photo