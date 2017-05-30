South Indian court orders 4 week stay on cow slaughter rules

Policemen use water canon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest against the slaughter of a calf by Congress party's youth wing members, outside the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. A group of Congress youth activists in the southern Indian state of Kerala slaughtered the calf as an act of protest against the ban of sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter, put into place by the Indian government as a move to protect animals considered holy by many Hindus. Many state governments criticized the ban as a blow to beef and leather exports that will leave hundreds of thousands jobless and deprive millions of Christians, Muslims and poor Hindus of a cheap source of protein. Manish Swarup AP Photo