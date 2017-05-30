LAPD uses spit from sidewalk to tie suspect to 2 killings

This undated booking photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Geovanni Borjas, 32, a suspect in the 2011 kidnapping and murders to two young women, on display during a news conference at Los Angeles police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Borjas was charged with two counts each of murder and forcible rape, and one count of kidnapping in the deaths of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree'Anna Guzman, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. Los Angeles Police Department via AP)