Nation & World

May 30, 2017 3:35 PM

Hunter Strickland suspended 6 games, Bryce Harper 4

By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has received a six-game suspension and Washington's Bryce Harper four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Each also has been fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals' 3-0 win Monday over the San Francisco Giants.

  Comments  

