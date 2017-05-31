Afghan Municipality workers sweep a road in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing a big number of casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital.
Afghan Municipality workers sweep a road in front of the German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing a big number of casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. Rahmat Gul AP Photos
Nation & World

May 31, 2017 11:22 PM

Afghans mourn a day after massive truck bombing kills 90

The Associated Press
KBAUL, Afghanistan

Afghans are mourning the loss of family members, friends and colleagues a day after a massive truck bomb in the capital Kabul left at least 90 people dead and more than 450 others wounded in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014.

Scores of people waited Thursday in hospitals to hear about the status of family members and friends wounded in Wednesday's attack.

The bomber drove into Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic quarter during the morning rush, leaving behind a bloody chaos and destruction. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, but the dead also included Afghan security guards.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the Kabul attack.

