Malaysia Airlines jet diverted in Australia over bomb scare

Police in tactical gear board a Malaysia Airlines plane after a man tried to enter its cockpit in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. The Malaysia Airlines plane returned to Australia after the man threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers, police said Thursday. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man had been discharged from a Melbourne psychiatric hospital on Wednesday before buying a ticket on the late-night flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Andrew Leconcelli via AP)