Family of suspect in Portland stabbing offers condolences

Candles with photos of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, right, and Ricky Best on them are shown at a memorial for the two men in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, The man charged with fatally stabbing the two men and injuring a third who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade, appeared to brag about the attacks as he sat in the back of a police patrol car according to court documents. Don Ryan AP Photo