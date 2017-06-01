Nation & World

June 01, 2017 11:16 PM

New Zealand officer who left gun in Parliament keeps job

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A New Zealand police officer assigned to protect the prime minister has managed to keep his job despite leaving his gun in a public bathroom at the nation's Parliament and then enlisting a colleague to drive back and retrieve it.

Police on Friday released the results of their yearlong investigation into the June 2016 incident.

In their report, they said the officer made a genuine mistake by leaving his Glock service pistol in the bathroom, but should have dealt with it differently to minimize the risk to the public.

According to the report, the gun was discovered by a visitor to the bathroom just before the second officer arrived back nearly an hour-and-a-half later. The second officer was then able to secure the weapon without further incident.

