Nation & World

June 02, 2017 5:07 AM

Palestinian girl dies a day after stabbing Israeli soldier

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

The father of a Palestinian girl who was shot after stabbing an Israeli soldier says she has died of her wounds.

Okab Infeat said his 15-year-old daughter Nouf died Friday.

Israel's military said the soldier was moderately wounded in the attack Thursday near a settlement in the West Bank.

Since September 2015, Palestinian assailants have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student, mainly in stabbing, car ramming and shooting attacks. During that same time, some 247 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel has identified most of them as attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders compounded on social media sites that glorify violence and encourage attacks.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack

Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View More Video

Nation & World Videos