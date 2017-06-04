Voting ends in state election that tests Mexico ruling party

FILE - In this May 28, 2017 file photo, Delfina Gomez, Mexico State gubernatorial candidate for the National Regeneration Movement, or MORENA, greets supporters as she arrives for a campaign rally in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico state. MORENA is attempting to unseat the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI, in Mexico state's June 4 gubernatorial elections. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo