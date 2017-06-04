Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash AP Photo

June 04, 2017 2:33 PM

Davies sharp, Thames homers, Brewers beat Dodgers 3-0

By GENARO C. ARMAS AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE

Zach Davies pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th homer and the Milwaukee Brewers averted a three-game series sweep by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday.

Davies (6-3) struck out six and allowed a walk in six-plus innings, effectively mixing a curveball, changeup and a fastball that hovered around 90 mph.

He retired 13 in a row from the first until Yasmani Grandal reached on a one-out infield single up the middle in the fifth, the Dodgers' first hit.

Los Angeles didn't get a runner to second until Adrian Gonzalez and Cody Bellinger opened the seventh with singles that chased Davies. Grandal bounced into a double play against Oliver Drake, and Austin Barnes flied out off Hernan Perez.

Corey Knebel struck out the side around a walk for his fifth save.

